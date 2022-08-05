Colorado man threatened to kill members of Congress, indictment says

Malachi Mathias Moon Seals threatened three members of Congress and some of their family members, an indictment says.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — A federal grand jury indicted a Colorado man who is accused of threatening to kill or assault several members of Congress over a period of several months.

The 10-count indictment was returned against Malachi Mathias Moon Seals related to threats made between November 2021 and January 2022.

In one instance in November, he was accused of threatening in a web communication to assault or murder a member of Congress with the initials MM with the intent to impede or interfere with that person's official duties.

Similar threats were also made against a member of Congress with the initials LB and in December, he was accused of threatening LB's "immediate family members."

That same month, Moon Seals was accused threatening a Congress member with initials JM and their immediate family.

An arrest warrant was issued for Moon Seals on Aug. 2. He appeared in court the next day, where he entered a plea of not guilty, federal court records show.

He was granted a personal recognizance bond and is no longer in custody.

As a condition of Moon Seal's release, he will have to check in for supervision in Colorado Springs. He's not allowed to possess a firearm and cannot communicate with any government official or agency, according to court records.

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.



