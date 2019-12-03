KUSA - A man who pleaded guilty to bank fraud in federal court in 2008 was arrested in the Republic of Georgia after he fled the country before his sentencing.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Karen Nikolyan, 35, applied for multiple home equity loans on his condominium in Aurora between April 11, 2007 and May 11, 2007. At the time, there were liens on the property.

Nikolyan was able to defraud seven different financial institutions out of a total of more than $600,000, the release says.

He pleaded guilty to the crimes on March 19, 2008.

While out on bond awaiting a sentencing hearing, the release says Nikolyan fled the country.

Nikolyan was in Istanbul, Turkey and made a reservation to fly to the Republic of Georgia when members of the U.S. Secret Service, FBI and other agencies found him.

He was arrested over the weekend at the Tbilisi airport in the Republic of Georgia. The counties are now working to extradite Nikolyan back to the United States for his sentencing hearing.

