Colorado man photographed in U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 pleads guilty

Glenn Wes Lee Croy of Colorado Springs pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building during a court hearing Monday.

Glenn Wes Lee Croy of Colorado Springs pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building during a court hearing in Washington, D.C.

Croy was first arrested in Colorado Springs on Feb. 17 on the charge he pleaded guilty to and three additional counts:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building.

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building.

Violent Entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building.

Sentencing is scheduled for noon on Friday, Oct. 15.

As part of the plea agreement, Croy agreed to pay $500 restitution in connection to damage caused inside the Capitol, and he also agreed to assist continuing investigations into the Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to the arrest warrant, Croy was among those who entered into the Capitol building during the riot.

In a Facebook Messenger conversation, court documents say Croy told another person, “I was there” and sent the picture below of himself on the right standing next to an Abraham Lincoln bust in the Capitol.

Court documents say the man pictured above on the left was identified as Terry Lynn Lindsey from Ohio.

In addition to the photo, court documents say that Croy sent the same person videos from inside and outside the Capitol building.

The inside video shows at least one other person dressing up a statue with a hat and glasses, other statues already dressed up and a crowd of people inside the Capitol, court documents say.

The outside video is filmed from the scaffoldings and shows protesters below, according to the court documents.

The FBI also obtained the body camera footage below from Metropolitan Police Department that depicts Croy inside the Capitol Rotunda with red circles added by investigators, court documents say:



The same person who received the Facebook messages also told investigators, according to court documents, that Croy had a Twitter account "@croy_wes" that replied to a tweet by Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) saying “Who is going to be in DC on January 6th to stand with President Donald Trump?”

The Twitter account linked to Croy responded “fellow Coloradan we will be there," court documents say.

After a search warrant was obtained, court documents say a Google account that has been linked to Croy was connected to a cell phone that was present at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Croy was released from custody in February on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Bond conditions include remaining in Colorado, staying away from Washington, D.C. and staying away from any Colorado government buildings unless authorized.

