GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — A Colorado man has been sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for destroying 3 acres (1.1 hectares) of federal land with a bulldozer.

The Daily Sentinel reports that Robert Timothy Allen was sentenced Tuesday by Senior U.S. District Court Judge Marcia S. Krieger at a hearing in Grand Junction.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Allen claimed to be legally prospecting on federal land as he bulldozed terrain in Saguache County in 2013 and 2014.

Allen was indicted after ignoring notices to stop from the federal Bureau of Land Management and Colorado’s Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety.

He avoided arrest for nearly two years before being taken into custody in Durango in 2018.

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS