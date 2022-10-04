5 dispensaries burglarized in less than a week

Three of the five businesses targeted were located in Louisville.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Five marijuana dispensaries in the Louisville area have been burglarized in less than a week.

The incidents happened between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2 and involved three businesses in Louisville and two in neighboring cities, according to the Louisville Police Department. It's not known at this time where the other burglaries occurred.

Surveillance video shows three suspects entering the dispensaries, while a fourth person remains in the passenger front seat of the vehicle.

A silver KIA Sportage with Georgia license plate RYE 7152 was used in several of the burglaries, police said.

Two of the suspects were seen wearing Colorado Buffalo sweatshirts, while the third suspect was wearing a Houston Astros ball cap with an orange bill.

Anyone with information about the burglaries, the identity of the persons of interest, or who may have seen the vehicle described, is asked to contact the Louisville Police Department at 303-441-4444.

They can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at www.nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators.

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts.

