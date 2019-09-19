GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Eight men were arrested on charges of soliciting child prostitution during an internet child exploitation operation conducted last week by various law enforcement agencies, according to the Garfield County Sheriff's Office (GSCO).

As part of the investigation, undercover investigators posted ads advertising sex with children on several websites, social media sites, and applications to lure individuals seeking sexual encounters with children, a release from the GCSO says.

Several people engaged in written and verbal conversations with undercover law enforcement operatives, according to the release.

"Solicitation for child prostitution is common and victimizes the most innocent and vulnerable of all, our children,” said Chief Gene Schilling, Carbondale Police Department. “We are glad we were able to arrest these people before they had the chance to further their criminal actions.”

The following men were arrested and taken to Garfield County Jail on charges of soliciting for child prostitution.

Scott V Fetzer (60), Glenwood Springs

Luis M Noj-Pich (33), Rifle

Jose G Cardenas (39), Rifle

Brian Alvarez (29), Glenwood Springs

Manuel Nava-Mauro (26), Carbondale

Guillermo Carreon-Salinas (31), Rifle

Mingma O Sherpa (51), Avon

Jan Blewett (35), Crested Butte

Shekeyah Jackson, 26, of Aurora, was arrested on a prostitution charge and released on a summons.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood Springs Police Department, Carbondale Police Department, Rifle Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI), and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated the case and the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.

Members of the public can report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through the HSI toll-free Tip Line 1-866-DHS-2-ICE or by completing its online tip form. Both are staffed around the clock by investigators.

Suspected child sexual exploitation or missing children may be reported to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, an Operation Predator partner, via its toll-free 24-hour hotline, 1-800-THE-LOST.

