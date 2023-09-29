Parole officer killed: Police to give an update Friday afternoon

Colorado Springs Police and the Colorado Department of Corrections will hold a briefing at 1:30 p.m. Watch it in the video player above.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police and the state Department of Corrections will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to give more information on two parole officers who were struck by a vehicle, killing one of them.

The hit-and-run crash happened about 4 p.m. Thursday near North Spruce and West Bijou streets in Colorado Springs, according to police. Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out a Blue Alert for the suspect, Justin Kula, who was arrested just before 7:45 p.m.

9NEWS will livestream the 1:30 p.m. news conference in the video player above and on the free 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

Authorities haven't yet identified either of the Department of Corrections parole officers who were hit.

The Blue Alert Program is a cooperative effort among the CBI, local law enforcement agencies, and the state's public and commercial television and radio broadcasters regarding the imminent danger posed by a suspect(s) who has killed or seriously injured a peace officer.

This was the first Department of Corrections employee to be killed in an act of violence since 2013, when DOC Director Tom Clements was ambushed and killed at his home.

Kula's criminal history shows he has been charged with second-degree assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and parole violations from charges related to domestic violence, harassment, drug possession and violating a protection order.

More 9NEWS coverage of Colorado Springs:

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.