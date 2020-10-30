5 porta-potties in Jefferson County have been set on fire since July 30, suspects sought

The fires were set under the cover of darkness in Littleton area parks. Deputies believe the suspects could be young, white males.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Deputies are trying to find out who was responsible for setting fire to at least five porta-potties in Littleton-area parks beginning in July.

The fires have all been set near parks under the cover of darkness, according to Michael Taplin, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The most recent incident was on Oct. 16 at Marker Park at 7300 S. Newland St.

The other four incidents were reported on:

July 30 at Robert Easton Park at 12819 W. Coal Mine Ave.

Sept. 2 at Rod Palmer Fields Park at 11501 W. Coal Mine Ave.

Sept. 6 at Columbine Hill Park at 6005 W. Canyon Ave.

Sept. 16 at Rod Palmer Fields Park at 11501 W. Coal Mine Ave.

Taplin said deputies don’t know if the same person has been responsible for each fire, or if multiple people are involved.

He described the suspects as possibly being young white males, but couldn't offer more details.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the crimes is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612.

Anonymous tipsters can also call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Information that leads to an arrest could come with a reward of up to $2,000.