State rep charged for allegedly lying about her primary residence

Tracey Bernett (D-District 12) is charged with forgery, perjury and other counts, according to the Boulder DA's office.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Democratic representative for Colorado House District 12 was arrested and is accused of lying about her primary residence in order to run for re-election following redistricting, the Boulder District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Tracey Bernett is charged with the following:

Attempt to Influence a Public Servant

Forgery

Residence--false information

Perjury

Procuring False Registration

She surrendered and was released on a court-ordered personal recognizance bond of $10,000.

In 2020, Bernett met the residency requirement for District 12 because her primary residence in Longmont was located within it.

As a result of the 2021 redistricting process, parts of District 12 and District 19 were redrawn. Since November 2021, her Longmont address has been in House District 19, the DA's office said.

During 2021 and 2022, Bernett filed sworn documents with the Secretary of State’s Office, declaring her primary residence to be in Louisville and within House District 12.

On Sept. 19, a resident submitted a complaint to the District Attorney’s Office alleging that Bernett falsely claimed that she resided in Louisville. After receiving that complaint, the District Attorney’s Office notified the Boulder County Clerk & Recorder’s Office.

The DA’s Office learned that ballots had already been printed, Bernett’s name appeared on the printed ballots as a candidate, and that mailed ballots would include her name regardless of the outcome of an investigation.

The District Attorney’s Office conducted an investigation to determine whether Bernett falsely represented her primary address in order to run for re-election in House District 12.

As a result of the investigation, it is alleged that Bernett falsely represented her primary residence over a nine-month period. It is alleged that, although she rented an apartment in Louisville in order to qualify for elected office, she did not actually live there.

In so doing, she filed false, sworn documents with the Secretary of State’s Office, according to the DA's office.

It is also alleged that by misrepresenting her residence, Bernett voted in a primary election in a district in which she does not actually live, according to the DA's office.