New charges related to U.S. Capitol riot filed against another Coloradan

A court document says a family member reported Hunter Palm for his involvement in the failed insurrection.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Another Colorado resident is facing charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to a complaint with arrest warrant signed by Special Agent Matthew J. Hamel, the FBI received a letter in January written by a family member of Hunter Palm claiming Palm was one of the people who entered the Capitol building that day.

The letter said Palm had called the family member from Washington, D.C. the day of the riot and said he had entered the building, according to the complaint.

The document says Palm reported that when he arrived on the Capitol grounds, there were police between the crowd and the Capitol building and that at some point, the police made a gap and allowed Palm and the crowd to enter the building.

Palm said once inside he walked around, looked at statues and eventually entered a conference room with a long table and several chairs where he sat to rest, according to the complaint.

Palm claimed that he attempted to leave the building soon afterward by climbing out of a broken window to avoid the flow of people coming in through the doors, the complaint says.

The document says FBI agents interviewed Palm on Feb. 6 with his lawyer present. Palm admitted to entering the Capitol building on Jan. 6, according to the complaint, and provided the FBI with the cell phone he claimed he had brought with him. He explained that he had removed all Capitol-related content from the phone and had placed it on a flash drive, the complaint says.

Palm then gave the FBI that flash drive, the complaint says, and it contained videos he had recorded that day.

The complaint says Palm showed the FBI where he had entered and exited the Capitol building, and even brought the clothes he wore the day of the riot.

According to the complaint, one of the videos Palm provided showed him and others climbing a set of stairs to the Capitol building and walk toward an entrance on the east side of the House side of the building.

The complaint says Palm can be heard shouting, "Stop the Steal!" Another video shows Palm entering the building through an open doorway, according to the complaint.

> Watch video above: Erie man arrested in connection with U.S. Capitol riots

The document says Palm told agents he was pushed through a door and into the building, but surveillance footage shows him freely walking in. It says one of Palm's own videos also captures his entrance into the building.

The complaint says a screenshot of the surveillance footage (below) shows Palm in a black hat. He is circled in red, according to the document.

The complaint says in another video, Palm is part of a crowd that appears to push past a law enforcement officer to move farther into the building.

In yet another video, the complaint says, he and others walk through a hallway inside the Capitol while some in the crowd call out for "Nancy," an apparent reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

One person shouts, "Where are you?" and another can be heard saying, "We're gonna kill her," according to the complaint.

The complaint says Palm and the crowd can then be seen approaching a closed door marked "Office of the Speaker." In the video, according to the complaint, someone shouts, "Come on you [expletive] Pelosi. Get the [expletive] outta here."

Palm then enters the Speaker's conference room, the complaint says, and can be heard asking, "You guys want a tour?" Upon seeing an open laptop computer, the document says, Palm asks "Who's good at hacking? Who's good at hacking?"

Palm then sat at the head of the conference table, putting his feet up on it, and can be heard saying, " I think I like my new dining room. I pay for it," according to the complaint.

At one point, the complaint says, video shows Palm standing on a Capitol building terrace and shouting to the crowd below, "Watch out for the tear gas!"

The complaint says there is probable cause to believe that Palm violated several laws, including one making it a crime to obstruct, influence or impede any official proceeding, or attempt to do so. Congress was meeting to certify the electoral college results from the 2020 presidential election.

Palm was ordered to report for supervision to the U.S. Probation Office in Colorado Springs. One of the conditions of his release is that his travel is restricted to Colorado unless approved by the court. He must stay away from Washington, D.C. unless it's for court, pretrial or consultation with an attorney, and he was ordered not to possess any firearms.

Palm is one of several Colorado men facing charges in connection with the failed insurrection. Others include former Olympic swimmer Klete Keller and Jeff Sabol, who is accused of dragging a Capitol police officer down a set of steps.