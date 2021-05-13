Child sexually assaulted by habitual offender in Arvada thrift store

Ronn Wyman, 62, had been found guilty of multiple felony charges in previous cases and also had a history of sex crimes against children, prosecutors said.

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man who had previously been convicted of exposure attempted kidnapping and second-degree murder has been found guilty in another case for groping a child inside a thrift store in Arvada.

Ronn Wyman, 62, has an extensive criminal history that also includes other sexual offenses against children, according to a news release from the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The latest incident happened on Jan. 12, 2020, at the ARC Thrift store at 9661 W. 58th Ave., according to prosecutors.

The victim – an 11-year-old girl – said Wyman had grabbed her buttocks inside the store, and prosecutors said surveillance footage showed him circling the child and making eye contact with her before touching her.

The child’s mom was able to prevent Wyman from driving away and called police.

A Jefferson County jury convicted Wyman of sexual assault on a child on May 12. Since he was charged as a habitual offender, the next phase of the trial will stay on June 7.

Sentencing is slated for July 1.

