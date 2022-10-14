Wanted Colorado sex offender arrested in Virginia

While on probation, Kevin O’Brien was charged with internet sex exploitation of a child, which resulted in his probation being revoked.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Colorado sex offender who was on the run for months was arrested in Virginia despite making "significant efforts" to conceal his location, the US Marshal Service announced.

Kevin J. O’Brien, 52, was arrested Oct. 7 in the Richmond area by Deputy United States Marshals and members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force.

He was wanted on three separate arrest warrants for attempted sexual assault on a child out of Lakewood, sexual exploitation of a minor out of Adams County, and failure to register as a sex offender out of Denver.

In July of last year, O’Brien pleaded guilty in Jefferson County District Court to attempted sexual assault of a child and was subsequently sentenced to 36 months probation. He was also required to register as a sex offender.

While on probation, O’Brien was charged in Adams County Court with internet sex exploitation of a child, which resulted in his probation being revoked.

After he failed to appear for a court appearance in July, arrest warrants were issued. In early August, local law enforcement officers attempted to arrest O’Brien at his residence in Denver, but discovered he had moved out and fled the area, the marshal service said.

Lakewood police later learned developed information that O’Brien may have fled to the Richmond, Virginia area. They then contacted the U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offender Task Force for assistance.

It became apparent that O’Brien was moving frequently, making significant efforts to conceal his location and evade law enforcement, according to the marshal service.

In September, an undercover agent with Lakewood police made contact with O’Brien under the guise of meeting for a sexual encounter, which assisted in discovering his location, the marshal service said.

He was eventually arrested a Starbucks without incident.

O’Brien is currently awaiting extradition back to Colorado on the three outstanding warrants. Deputy U.S. Marshals in Virginia are pursuing federal criminal charges.