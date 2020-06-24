Colorado Shambhala member given 20 years for child sex abuse

Michael Smith, 55, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and attempted sexual assault on a child in March.

BOULDER, Colo. — A former member of a Colorado Shambhala Buddhist center who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The Daily Camera reported 55-year-old Michael Smith pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and attempted sexual assault on a child in March.

A Boulder district judge also handed down a three-year prison sentence for attempted sex assault.

Smith's prison sentence will be followed by five years of mandatory parole.

Police said Smith lived in a room rented out by the girl's family to other Shambhala Buddhists, where he sexually abused the girl beginning in 1997.