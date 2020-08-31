Son, wife arrested after 83-year-old’s death in Colorado Springs

Marcella Sandoval, 77, was arrested for accessory to crime; she turned herself into the El Paso County Jail on Friday.

Colorado Springs Police said the 55-year-old son and 77-year-old wife of a homicide victim who was found dead in July have been arrested.

CSPD reported that 55-year-old Jean-Joseph Danger Le Chiffre, also known as Patrick Joseph Sandoval, was booked into custody for first-degree murder on Friday.

Sandoval is accused in the killing of his father, 83-year-old Gilbert Sandoval, who was found dead on July 22 at a home on Custer Avenue.

Police added that Gilbert Sandoval's wife, 77-year-old Marcella Sandoval, was arrested for accessory to crime. Marcella turned herself into the El Paso County Jail on Friday.

