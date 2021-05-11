Police to give update on shooting at Colorado Springs birthday party that left 7 dead

A man killed six people early Sunday before killing himself, Colorado Springs Police said.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is scheduled to provide more details Tuesday on a mass shooting at a birthday party last weekend that left seven people dead.

Police said a man drove to a birthday party at Canterbury Mobile Home Park early Sunday, walked inside and started shooting, killing six people and himself.

Authorities have not yet identified the victims or disclosed a possible motive behind the shooting. CSPD is expected to provide more details into the investigation during a 3 p.m. news conference in Colorado Springs.

9NEWS will live stream the update in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on May 9, officers responded to a report of the shooting at the mobile home park located along South Powers Boulevard. Police said they found the victims inside a residence early Sunday and that the suspect was believed to be among the dead.

CSPD said it appeared the shooter was the boyfriend of one of the female victims. Friends, family, and children were gathered inside the trailer to celebrate when the shooting occurred. The children were not injured, police said.

"We know there are still a lot of questions into what exactly happened, why it happened, and all the details in between. Our investigators, detectives, and victim advocates are determinedly working to find those answers," CSPD wrote in a tweet.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office will release the identifications of the victims and the official cause and manner of death. Detectives are working to determine a motive, and an investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or is a witness who hasn't spoken with detectives, was asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.

