Man killed in drive-by shooting at Colorado Springs candlelight vigil identified

The shooting happened at Memorial Park at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are still looking for suspects after a 30-year-old Colorado Springs man was fatally shot while attending a candlelight vigil for a woman who recently died.

The victim was identified Wednesday as Robert Collins. He was one of the approximately 50 people who had gathered at Memorial Park for the vigil at around 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Witnesses told police that a vehicle drove by the vigil, and that someone inside fired several rounds into the crowd. Three men were hit by the gunshots, and two of them were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The third victim drove himself to the hospital.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited under Colorado’s safer at home order.

Police did not say what is believed to have motivated the shooting, and did not provide a description of a potential suspect or the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

