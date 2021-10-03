Distinctive ring helps identify child porn suspect, authorities say

Brandon Gandy was charged with the production of child porn after images uploaded online were linked to his IP address, the DOJ said.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs man has been charged with the production of child pornography, federal authorities announced on Wednesday.

Brandon Gandy was arrested and charged by criminal complaint on March 4, and this week was ordered to be detained while he awaits trial, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A search warrant was executed at Gandy’s home based on CyberTipline Reports sent by an Internet Service Provider to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), a criminal complaint says.

The reports indicated that an individual using a particular IP address uploaded suspected child pornography. It was determined that certain IP addresses resolved to an account associated with Gandy’s home, according to the complaint.

Gandy was arrested after a search of his cell phone identified child pornography, federal authorities said.

Specifically, 20 images were located on his cell phone of a minor who has been identified by law enforcement. Several of those images pictured sexually explicit conduct.

Investigators observed a distinctive ring on an adult male hand pictured in one of the sexually explicit images. Gandy was wearing that same distinctive ring when the search warrant was executed at his home, according to authorities.

