COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado woman accused of hiding 26 children behind a false wall at her daycare center has been arrested on suspicion of child abuse.

Court documents say 58-year-old Carla Faith was licensed to care for six children at her Colorado Springs site.

RELATED: Police find 26 kids behind false wall at Colorado Springs day care

But police say 'that when they visited the property in November, they discovered 26 toddlers in a basement with an entrance concealed by a false wall.

Faith was arrested Monday on suspicion of two counts of reckless child abuse without injury and a single count of trying to influence a public servant. She has posted bond.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS