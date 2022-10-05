Colorado man sentenced for producing, possessing child pornography

A distinctive ring helped investigators identify the suspect, leading to his 2021 arrest.

DENVER — A Colorado Springs man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to producing and possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver.

Brandon Gandy, 34, was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to one count each of production of child pornography and possession of child pornography, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Gandy first came to law enforcement's attention when an internet service provider submitted multiple tips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children between October 2018 and October 2019.

The reports indicated that someone using a particular IP address uploaded suspected child pornography. Investigators determined that IP address resolved to an account associated with Gandy’s home, according to court documents.

Gandy was arrested in March 2021, after investigators searched his cell phone and found several sexually explicit images involving a minor under age 12, according to prosecutors. Additional investigation of his phone and a review of his Google photos account found he had created numerous images and videos depicting his sexual abuse of the victim over the course of a year, prosecutors said.

Investigators observed a distinctive ring on a hand pictured in one of the sexually explicit images. Gandy was wearing that same distinctive ring when the search warrant was executed at his home, authorities said.

