5 killed, 18 injured after overnight shooting at Colorado Springs nightclub

Five people are dead and multiple others are injured after a shooting at a Colorado Springs nightclub, according to police. Suspect is in custody.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Five people are dead and 18 others have been injured in a shooting at a nightclub in the 3400 block of North Academy Boulevard, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

At about 11:57 p.m., officers responded to reports of an active shooter at Club Q, according to CSPD.

At the scene, Lt. Castro with CSPD told our partners at KRDO that officers immediately located the suspect inside the bar. That suspect has since been taken to a hospital for medical attention and is in custody. It's unclear what those injuries are, however, Lt. Castro said this shooting did not involve officers.

N. Academy Blvd. is closed in both directions between N. Carefree Cir. and Village Seven Rd. while law enforcement works in the area, CSPD said. There isn't a timeline for how long this investigation will take but people are asked to avoid the area into Sunday morning, CSPD told KRDO.

Anyone searching for a loved one who may have been at Club Q during the shooting is asked to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.

Anyone who has video of the shooting or was a witness not already interviewed at the scene, please contact the police. All vehicles at the scene at the time of the shooting are to remain at the scene, according to CSPD.

Club Q released the following statement:

"Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community.

Our prays and thoughts are with all the victims and their families and friends.

We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack."

CSPD plans to hold another press conference at 8 a.m. with more information.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

