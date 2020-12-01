COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs police officer was injured during a traffic stop that escalated into an exchange of gunfire late Saturday.

According to 9NEWS' sister station KRDO, the officer sustained a gunshot wound during that exchange.

The officer was hospitalized but is expected to survive, according to a press release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

At 11:57 p.m. Saturday, an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Galley Road and Arrawanna Street. The officer requested backup.

The man driving the vehicle shot at the two officers. At least one of the officers returned fire, according to the release.

The man drove away from the scene and crashed his vehicle at Pikes Peak Avenue and Dunsmere Street. He ran from the scene and is still at large.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

