COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A federal grand jury has returned a 68-count indictment against the suspect accused of carrying out a deadly shooting at a Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs in 2015.

Robert Dear is scheduled to appear in federal court in Denver at 2 p.m. Monday, where he will be advised of his rights and the charges against him.

Dear is charged with 179 counts at the state level, including murder and attempted murder, but has yet to stand trial because he's been repeatedly ruled mentally incompetent.

He's accused of shooting and killing three people and hurting nine others on Nov. 27, 2015, which was the day after Thanksgiving that year. A police officer and two civilians were killed; five police officers and four civilians were injured

Dear was initially found mentally unfit for trial in May 2016, when a judge determined he was too delusional to understand the charges against him or to assist in his defense. That judgment has been affirmed at 90-day intervals since then.

Dear was last ruled incompetent by a judge in November and is currently being treated at the state mental hospital in Pueblo.

Colorado law allows Dear to be held indefinitely on suspicion of first-degree murder while undergoing treatment.

Officer Garrett Swasey, 44, worked for the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs Police Department. Jennifer Markovsky, 36, and Ke’Arre Stewart, 29 were killed.

