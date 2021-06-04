Colorado Springs officer shot, police looking for suspect

The shooting happened after an officer attempted to pull over two motorcycles, according to police.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officer was shot and injured after he attempted to pull over two motorcyclists Friday night and police are still looking for the suspect, according to the department.

According to a tweet from the department, the incident happened at 3110 N. Nevada Ave, which is near Nevada and East Fillmore Street.

The officer saw what he described as two suspicious motorcyclists and attempted to pull them over, CSPD said during a late-night news conference, KRDO in Colorado Springs is reporting.

One of the motorcyclists shot at the officer, according to CSPD, then fled. The other stayed at the scene.

The officer was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be okay, according to CSPD.

CSPD said during the news conference that at that time, they had not found the suspect, according to KRDO.

