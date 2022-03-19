Colorado Springs police officer arrested on kidnapping, child abuse charges

Officer Shane Reed was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, child abuse, menacing and harassment.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — A Colorado Springs police officer was arrested Friday on suspicion of kidnapping and child abuse, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said.

On March 9, CSPD detectives became aware of allegations of criminal activity by one of its officers, according to a news release.

Further investigation provided detectives with probable cause to arrest the officer, Lt. James Sokolik said in the release.

Officer Shane Reed is facing the following charges:

Second-degree kidnapping

Child abuse

Menacing

Harassment

Reed was booked into the El Paso County Jail.

At the time of his arrest, Reed was assigned as a patrol officer in the Stetson Hills Division, Sokolik said in the release.

He was also placed on administrative leave with the department.

"The Colorado Springs Police Department values the trust placed in our organization by the community, and we are committed to holding officers accountable who violate that trust," Interim Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said in the release. "Today, CSPD Detectives arrested Officer Shane Reed for several serious charges to include one felony charge. While Officer Reed has the same presumption of innocence and due process rights as every person arrested, it is important that the Citizens of Colorado Springs know that their officers will be held accountable when their actions warrant it."

Reed has been employed by CSPD since 2018.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.