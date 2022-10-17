17-year-old pepper-sprayed inside patrol car after she refused to 'calm down,' lawsuit says

The lawsuit said Colorado Springs Police officers pepper-sprayed Amara Keens-Dumas after she was verbally uncooperative and kicked the inside of a patrol car.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police officers handcuffed and pepper-sprayed a 17-year-old girl twice inside a patrol car after she refused orders to sit down and "calm down," a lawsuit filed against the officers Friday alleged.

The lawsuit, filed by Denver civil rights attorney David Lane, said the officers pepper-sprayed Amara Keens-Dumas on the forehead and in the eyes, then closed the door of a patrol car with Keens-Dumas inside.

"She was essentially imprisoned in a gas chamber with no escape," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit filed in El Paso County District Court claims officers used excessive use of force in violation of the state constitution. It names the individual officers – not their department – and seeks unspecified damages.

A Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson was not familiar with the incident when contacted by 9NEWS on Monday, but said the department typically does not comment on ongoing litigation.

The incident began when officers Ryan Yoshimiya and Brianna Ragsdale responded to a call that a woman was "screaming and crying" outside an apartment complex around 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 17, 2020, the lawsuit said. Yoshimiya and Ragsdale had responded to the same location about 45 minutes earlier after Keens-Dumas and her boyfriend got into an argument and a bystander called the police.

Upon arriving at the complex for the second time, the officers "saw Ms. Keens-Dumas sitting on the street in a distraught state, crying and yelling," the lawsuit said. It said Keens-Dumas was "verbally uncooperative" with the officers, put her hands behind her back and "told [Officer] Ragsdale to arrest her."

> The edited video below was provided by Keens-Dumas' lawyer:

The lawsuit said Ragsdale handcuffed Keens-Dumas "in exasperation" for obstructing the officers. Edited video provided by Lane to 9NEWS shows Ragsdale and Yoshimiya struggling to put Keens-Dumas in a patrol car as she yells "Don't f------ touch me." The officers force Keens-Dumas to the ground, the suit said.

In another snippet of video provided by Lane, Keens-Dumas screams at officers, "Give me my phone" and "I want my mom. I'm a minor." On the video, she can be heard telling officers she was having a panic attack.

In another part of the video, Keens-Dumas can be heard kicking the inside of the patrol car. An officer can be heard saying, "I'm about to spray her if she doesn't stop."

As Keens-Dumas continued to yell to officers "give me my phone call now" and that she wanted to speak with her mother, an officer replies "if you don't stop, you're going to get OC'ed," according to the video provided by Lane. "Oleoresin capsicum" (OC) is the main component within pepper spray.

A supervisor, Sgt. Gregory Wilhelmi, arrived at the scene and asks, "Has she been sprayed?" The officers respond that she has not and Wilhelmi ordered "spray her," according to the video and lawsuit.

Keens-Dumas said, "Give me my phone call" repeatedly before Wilhelmi sprayed her with pepper spray twice, the lawsuit said. The lawsuit says she was still handcuffed and officers closed the doors to the patrol car with her inside.

"Keens-Dumas continued to cry and scream for her mom and for help as she sat in horrific pain," the lawsuit said. "The pepper spray burned her eyes, face, throat, lungs, hands and feet."