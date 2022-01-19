1 suspect shot, injured by officers

The suspect was transported to the hospital with what police describe as non-life threatening injuries.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is investigating a shooting involving a Colorado Springs Police Officer that injured a suspect on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in an apartment complex near Drennan Road and Patrick Drive, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

At about 11:53 p.m., CSPD officers were on patrol in the 4700 block of Harrier Ridge Drive when they heard what sounded like a bullet going past their vehicles, according to a tweet from CSPD.

After notifying dispatch, officers started to search the area and saw a grey or silver SUV parked in the middle of the road at Sunnyhill Drive and Foxridge Drive, police said.

The SUV drove away quickly, police said. Officers located the SUV again as it was speeding westbound on Drennan Road, according to police.

Officers tried to stop the SUV, but the vehicle continued driving westbound and then turned onto Patrick Drive and into the Colony Hills Apartments, police said.

Officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle for a few seconds and when they located it, the vehicle was unoccupied, according to CSPD.

Officers were searching the area and found a male walking around the complex who matched the description of the driver, police said.

When the male saw officers, he ran and officers started to chase him, according to police. During the chase the suspect turned and pointed a weapon at an officer, according to CSPD.

At least one CSPD officer fired at least one shot at the suspect, police said in the tweet.

CSPD officers then took the suspect into custody and transported him to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

No officers were injured in the shooting and a CSPD officer has been placed on administrative leave, per CSPD policy.

