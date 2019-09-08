COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) announced Friday afternoon it will release the body camera footage recorded by two officers involved in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old De’Von Bailey.

The videos will be made public next week, after the El Paso County Sheriff's Office turns over the results of its investigation into the incident to the district attorney.

“The footage scheduled for release captured the moments leading up to, including and immediately following the shooting,” a joint statement from CSPD and the City of Colorado Springs reads. “As the releasing authority, CSPD has committed to releasing the footage only at such a time when it will not jeopardize or compromise the investigative or judicial process. We thank the community for its patience as we work through the process required to effectively investigate an officer-involved shooting.”

This comes just a few days after a surveillance video was obtained by the media showing Bailey's final moments after he was contacted by officers investigating a robbery.

That video shows Bailey running away from two officers before throwing his arms back and ultimately falling to the ground. It’s not clear if the footage shows Bailey being shot as the recording does not contain audio.

According to a news release from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, just after 7 p.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched following a report of a personal robbery in the 2400 block of East Fountain Boulevard. The victim identified two suspects to officers, the release says. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, officers contacted the suspects and during the encounter, one of them reached for a firearm.

The sheriff’s office said at least one officer fired a shot at Bailey, who had pleaded not guilty the week prior to a series of charges related to a sex assault case. It’s unknown if the officers involved in the shooting had any knowledge of that previous case.

Neighbors reported hearing as many as seven rapidly-fired gunshots.

Mayor John Suthers issued a statement Tuesday evening that read, in part: “The City of Colorado Springs and CSPD recognize the concerns of many citizens of our community following the officer-involved shooting of Devon Bailey on Saturday night. It is in the best interest of everyone involved, and our entire community, to ensure that the incident is fully and effectively investigated and an appropriate conclusion is reached.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, an agency that has historically worked very closely with Colorado Springs Police, is the lead investigative agency looking into the shooting.

