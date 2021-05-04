Suspect in Colorado Springs teens’ deaths sentenced to 30 years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Marco Garcia-Bravo, who was accused in the plot that resulted in the execution-style deaths of two Colorado Springs teens four years ago, was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a plea agreement was accepted Monday morning.
Prosecutors said Garcia-Bravo was one of the shooters who killed Natalie Partida and Derek Greer in 2017 along a rural road south of Colorado Springs.
When Garcia-Bravo was put to trial earlier this year, a jury wasn't able to return verdicts on multiple charges of murder and kidnapping. During that trial, he was found guilty of accessory to crime.
But before prosecutors lined up a second date to retry him on counts of murder and kidnapping, a plea deal was reached. Under the deal, Garcia-Bravo pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.
> Video above: 10th suspect in custody in connection with murder of Colorado Springs teens, published April 2, 2017.
On Monday, the court accepted the plea deal and a judge sentenced Garcia-Bravo to 30 years in prison.
Read the full story at KRDO.
