Colorado Springs woman now facing federal charges after son's fentanyl death

A federal charge against Marie Davis-Conchie was filed Tuesday in federal court. Her 16-year-old son died of a fentanyl overdose in January.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs woman is now facing federal drug charges after her 16-year-old son died after taking a pill containing fentanyl in January, according to court documents.

A drug distribution charge against Marie Davis-Conchie was filed Tuesday in federal court. Two other people, Douglas Floyd and Marlene McGuire, are also facing federal charges in connection with this case.

Investigators believe Davis-Conchie provided drugs, including Xanax, marijuana and fentanyl, to her son and two of his friends for several months before the boy's death, according to court documents.

Court records accuse Davis-Conchie of helping connect her son and his friends to Floyd and McGuire so they could obtain pills.

Investigators believe the teen and two friends purchased four blue pills from Floyd and/or McGuire at a fire station in Colorado Springs on Jan. 30. The next morning, the 16-year-old was found dead in his bedroom.

Investigators found two of the four pills in the boy's bedroom after his death, according to court documents. They believe the three boys used one of the pills together, and the 16-year-old used a second pill later that night.

A lab analysis of the two remaining pills found they both contained para-fluorofentanyl, which is similar to fentanyl. One of the two pills also contained fentanyl, acetaminophen, lidocaine and xylazine, according to court documents.

An autopsy found the boy died of acute fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl toxicity.

Davis-Conchie was previously arrested and charged in El Paso County district court in connection with this case. Her next court appearance there is set for Thursday.

The boy is one of at least two teens to die of suspected fentanyl overdoses in Colorado Springs in the past four months.

Another Colorado Springs woman, Alexis Wilkins, is charged with distributing fentanyl resulting in death after investigators found evidence that she sold one or two pills containing fentanyl to two girls in a mall parking lot on Dec. 2. One of the girls died in class at Mitchell High School after taking at least a portion of the pill, according to court documents.

