Colorado man wanted for child pornography, voyeurism arrested in Wisconsin

Chun Min Chiang faces a litany of charges after a six-month-long investigation and awaits extradition to Colorado from Wisconsin.

DENVER — A hack of the Colorado Mountain Club’s social media accounts led investigators to a former employee of the organization who is now accused of multiple charges, including sexual exploitation of a child, burglary and stalking. Police said a search of the suspect’s residence also yielded thousands of videos of women being filmed without their knowledge.

Chun Min Chiang, 39, was arrested in Wisconsin on Wednesday, according to the Golden Police Department. This was the culmination of a more than six month investigation that identified almost a dozen alleged victims, and investigators believe there could be more.

Chiang is a registered sex offender, according to Golden Police.

The investigation began on Sept. 28, when Golden Police said the Colorado Mountain Club’s social media had been hacked and included a link to a video that had been uploaded to a pornography website. The woman in the video did not appear to know she was being recorded, and the victim later identified Chiang as the suspected hacker and person who recorded the video in her home.

Police said that while investigators executed a search warrant at Chiang’s home in December, they ultimately seized computers, cell phones and other storage devices that contained more than 40 terabytes of videos and photos. Some of those videos had apparently been uploaded to porn websites, and Golden Police said investigators also found more than 200 images and videos of suspected child pornography.

Detectives also said they found more than 13,000 videos that appeared to involve women being recorded without their knowledge in restrooms, fitting rooms and up their skirts in various places.

Investigators with the Waukesha, Wisconsin Police Department and the U.S. Marshall’s Office assisted in arrested Chiang, who is awaiting extradition to Colorado.

The Golden Police Department said he could face the following charges, which will ultimately be determined by the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office:

Second-degree burglary

Three counts of stalking

Eight counts of invasion of privacy-sexual gratification

Four counts of posting a private image for harassment

Sexual exploitation of a child

Computer crime – unauthorized access.

Anyone with information about Chiang is asked to call Golden Police at 303-384-8034.