CSU: Professor arrested in connection to reported sexually explicit photos

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University (CSU) says that a professor previously placed on leave due to an allegation involving sexually explicit photos has been arrested by Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS).

CSU said a school employee reported in October 2020 that he believed he saw sexually explicit images of children on the computer of Boris Kondratieff, an entomology professor.

The school said it immediately informed the Colorado State University Police Department (CSUPD), which opened a criminal investigation.

The school also said Kondratieff was placed on leave, which prohibited him from interacting with CSU students, engaging in CSU outreach activities and being on CSU grounds.

On Jan. 29, CSU said FCPS arrested Kondratieff as part of CSUPD's investigation.

In additional to potential criminal charges, CSU said it is following an internal process and will be taking appropriate employment action.

CSU said it can not provide any further information due to the ongoing investigation.

