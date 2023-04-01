Suspect arrested in theft of $400K in art

Brandon Camacho-Levine was arrested in Lakewood on suspicion of charges including felony theft and drug distribution/manufacturing, Boulder Police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOULDER, Colo. — A suspect was arrested in connection to more than $400,000 in artwork stolen last month, Boulder Police said Monday.

Investigators learned Saturday that the artwork stolen from a truck outside a hotel in Boulder on Dec. 14 was at a hotel in Lakewood.

With help from the Lakewood Police Department, officers executed a search of the hotel room and arrested Brandon Camacho-Levine, 31.

Inside the room, officers recovered all of the stolen artwork and other stolen items including handguns and electronics, police said. Officers also recovered drugs including nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills and 23 grams of methamphetamine.

> The video above aired Jan. 4: FBI assists investigation into theft of artwork worth more than $400,000

The Boulder Police Department had asked for the public's help in finding the stolen artwork. Employees of a company transporting the artwork across the country stayed that night at a hotel in the 5300 block of South Boulder Road, police said.

The next morning, they found that someone had cut the padlock on the truck and had stolen five pieces of art and tools. Police said there were other pieces of art on the truck that were not stolen.

Police said the art had come from Los Angeles and was being delivered to locations in Colorado and New Mexico. Online records show three of the paintings were sold at auction in Los Angeles in November.

Camacho-Levine, 31, was facing the following charges:

Two counts of theft ($100,000-$1,000,000)

Four counts of drug distribution/manufacturing

Two counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

First-degree vehicle trespass

Two counts of theft ($300-$999)

Possession of burglary tools

Three counts of failure to appear

Special drug offender (Distributing drugs while in possession of a firearm)

Boulder Police ask for public's help finding stolen artwork 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.