Reported shooting in south Colorado Springs turns out to be hoax

Police have not named any suspects.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office was called to a reported shooting Saturday evening in the south side of Colorado Springs, but it turned out to be a "swatting incident."

Numerous officers were called to Clover Circle W. in the Stratmoor Hills area after the report of the shooting, but despite a large scene, no shooter was found. Investigators quickly realized there wasn't an actual shooting.

>Video above: Scenes from Denver, Colorado



The sheriff's office confirmed the incident was a "swatting" call and there's no threat to the community. No suspects responsible for the call have been identified at this time.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.