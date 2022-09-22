I-70 traffic stop yields 90,000 fentanyl pills, 2.4 pounds of fentanyl powder

A Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputy discovered the fentanyl, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of two felonies.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — A Mesa County Sheriff's Office deputy who made a traffic stop on Interstate 70 on Wednesday morning found tens of thousands of fentanyl pills in the vehicle.

The deputy stopped the vehicle on I-70 about 10 miles east of the Utah state line, according to the sheriff's office. It wasn't clear why the deputy pulled over the vehicle.

A voluntary search of the vehicle yielded 16 wrapped packages containing suspected fentanyl. The packages turned out to contain about 90,000 blue fentanyl pills and 2.4 pounds of white fentanyl powder, the sheriff's office said.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Adan Carillo-Murillo, was arrested on suspicion of two felonies:

Possession with intent to distribute

Special offender for transporting drugs into the state of Colorado

