Colorado truck driver arrested after SWAT response on Arizona interstate

Jorge Corrales of Commerce City was arrested on suspicion of DUI after reporting two men were on his flatbed trailer, Arizona DPS said. No other suspects were found.

PHOENIX — A Colorado man faces DUI charges after an incident Sunday that required a SWAT team to respond to an Arizona interstate.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) said dispatchers received a call at 8:51 p.m. on Sunday from a commercial truck driver who said two men climbed into his flatbed trailer and were attempting to damage the load and get into the truck cab while it was moving.

The driver continued south on Interstate 17 in the northern Pheonix metro area, where troopers executed a high-risk stop, according to DPS.

The driver got out of the truck and told troopers two men were in the cab, and were armed with a gun and knife. A SWAT team was contacted for a barricade incident, DPS said.

The driver's story changed several times during the incident, and it was unclear if there was actually anyone in the vehicle.

Authorities conducted a tactical approach and cleared the vehicle, which did not have anyone inside. During a vehicle search, troopers found a 10-pack of Asenlix (amphetamine) with eight missing pills, according to court documents.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Jorge Yuren Veleta Corrales of Commerce City, Colorado, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, DPS said.

