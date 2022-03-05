Colorado woman charged in Capitol riot

Court documents say the suspect entered the Capitol with her boyfriend, who pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor charge.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado woman whose boyfriend previously pleaded guilty to parading inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 is now also facing charges in connection with the insurrection, according to federal court documents.

Jennifer Horvath is facing the following charges, according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Other offenses on Capitol grounds

According to the complaint, Horvath entered the Capitol with her boyfriend, Glen Wes Lee Croy of Colorado Springs, and another man, identified as Terry Lynn Lindsey.

Croy pleaded guilty in August to a misdemeanor charge of parading inside the Capitol. He was sentenced in November to 14 days in a community corrections facility and three years probation.

According to the complaint, Horvath was captured on video dressing up a bust of Winston Churchill with a hat and glasses. Croy sent that video and others to another person, who reported them to the FBI, according to court documents.

During an interview with the FBI, Croy admitted that Horvath had driven to Washington, D.C. with him and gone everywhere he and Lindsey went on Jan. 6, "including inside the U.S. Capitol Building," according to court documents.

More than a dozen people with Colorado ties have been charged in connection with the riot. Most of those cases are still pending in federal court.

