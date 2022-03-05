Colorado woman charged in Capitol riot sentenced

Jennifer Horvath pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. She was accused of entering the Capitol with her boyfriend.

COLORADO, USA — A Colorado woman whose boyfriend previously pleaded guilty to parading inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 has been sentenced after pleading guilty to the same charge, according to federal court documents.

Jennifer Horvath pleaded guilty on August 12 to parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building, according to court documents. She was sentenced Nov. 4 to three years probation.

Horvath initially faced four charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, but the other three were dropped as part of the plea agreement.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Horvath entered the Capitol with her boyfriend, Glen Wes Lee Croy of Colorado Springs, and another man, identified as Terry Lynn Lindsey.

Croy pleaded guilty in August 2021 to a misdemeanor charge of parading inside the Capitol. He was sentenced in November 2021 to 14 days in a community corrections facility and three years probation.

According to court documents, Lindsey pleaded guilty in April to:

Entering and remaining in a restricted building

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a restricted building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Lindsey was sentenced in July to five months of incarceration, followed by three years probation.

According to the complaint, Horvath was captured on video dressing up a bust of Winston Churchill with a hat and glasses. Croy sent that video and others to another person, who reported them to the FBI, according to court documents.

During an interview with the FBI, Croy admitted that Horvath had driven to Washington, D.C. with him and gone everywhere he and Lindsey went on Jan. 6, "including inside the U.S. Capitol Building," according to court documents.

More than a dozen people with Colorado ties have been charged in connection with the riot.

