Colorado woman convicted of selling deadly fentanyl dose to juvenile

Marlene McGuire sold a fentanyl pill that a 16-year-old boy overdosed on.

DENVER — A woman from Colorado was convicted for her part in selling a fentanyl pill that ended up killing a teenage boy last year.

Marlene McGuire, from Colorado Springs, was found guilty Monday on six federal charges. The jury returned their verdict after deliberating for two hours after the week-long trial.

McGuire sold four fentanyl pills to three teens in January 2022. One of the teens, who was 16 years old, was found dead the next morning by his father and stepmother. Toxicology results showed the teen died from acute fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl toxicity.

Local authorities and federal law enforcement then began building a case to find out who sold the drugs.

The friends of the teen who died were interviewed by police and eventually told them the pills had been purchased from McGuire and her boyfriend, Doug Floyd, according to the arrest affidavit. Floyd pleaded guilty in July and is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 17. The teen who died was introduced to McGuire and her boyfriend by his biological mother, Maria Davis-Conchie, the affidavit says. Davis-Conchie has pleaded guilty in her case, respectively. She's scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 29.

“Fentanyl is a deadly poison that is killing our children,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “We are grateful to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado Springs Police Department for their work in this investigation, and their collective efforts to keep our communities safe from this deadly epidemic.”

“Fentanyl is a deadly plague consuming our communities. In this case, the defendant was part of a conspiracy that led to the overdose death of a young man,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. “The cooperation with our law enforcement partners in Colorado Springs made this result possible. The family of the deceased young man can know that those who supplied the deadly drugs have been held accountable and will no longer be able to provide poison to other juveniles.”

FBI agents and Colorado Springs Police officers executed a search warrant at McGuire's home in February 2022. There they found meth, heroin, cocaine and a pill that contained fentanyl.

McGuire is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 6.