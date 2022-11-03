Douglas County mother to be sentenced for 'medical' child abuse, plot to kidnap son

Cynthia Abcug could be granted probation, or she could be sentenced to prison.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Sentencing was set for Thursday afternoon for a woman convicted of subjecting her son to “medical” child abuse and then plotting a “raid” to kidnap him from the foster home where he was living after being removed from her care.

In August, a Douglas County jury convicted Cynthia Abcug, 53, of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, a felony, and child abuse-knowingly or recklessly causing injury, a misdemeanor.

Abcug faces as many as six years in prison on the conspiracy charge, although she is also eligible for probation.

She has no prior criminal record – a factor judges sometimes take into consideration at sentencing.

The case drew widespread attention amid the allegation that Abcug had planned to take her son back with help from followers of the conspiracy theory known as QAnon.

Prosecutors alleged that Abcug exaggerated or fabricated her son’s medical issues, subjecting him to unnecessary and, in some cases, potentially dangerous treatments and tests.

The prosecution’s case was based on testimony and records showing that the boy’s medical issues were almost always reported by Abcug and rarely seen by others.

Multiple people testified that Abcug told them her son had serious medical conditions – including a seizure disorder, a serious heart condition and brain tumors – and was terminally ill.

Prosecutors also stressed that the boy, now 10 years old, had experienced no serious medical issues since being removed from her care by court order in 2019 and placed with a foster family.

Abcug denied all of the allegations when she testified in her own defense and said she knew nothing about QAnon, a conspiracy theory that a “deep state” run by pedophiles controls the world.

Abcug said she mistakenly believed that people she met online could help her legally get her son back.