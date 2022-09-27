Colorado youth soccer coach arrested on child sexual exploitation charges

The suspect is the second employee from Real Colorado soccer club to be arrested on child sexual exploitation charges in the past two months.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado youth soccer coach has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of a child, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Heberto Limas-Villers, 54, was arrested Tuesday at his home on East Peakview Avenue in Centennial, the sheriff's office said. The arrest came after investigators executed a search warrant at his home. The sheriff's office said they received a tip that child pornography had been shared through social media, and the IP address the image came from was owned by Limas-Villers.

Limas-Villers was arrested on three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, the sheriff's office said.

Limas-Villers is the second employee from Real Colorado to be arrested on child sexual exploitation charges in the past two months. In early August, Howard "Bud" Harper, 63, was arrested on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children. Harper was employed by Real as an "age coordinator" and had previously worked as a coach, the sheriff's office said at the time.

"Real Colorado is working with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office to support their investigation," Real Colorado said at the time. "Mr. Harper’s arrest was not related to his work with Real Colorado and did not involve any players in our program."

On Tuesday, Real Colorado said they have "suspended" Limas-Villers.

"We have suspended Heberto Limas-Villers following his arrest," Real Colorado said in a statement. "From what we have been told by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, his arrest has nothing to do with his work with our program and does not involve any of our players."

"We take player safety seriously, and our coaches are required to undergo regular background checks conducted by the Colorado Soccer Association," the statement continued. "Additionally, as a member of U.S. Soccer, our coaches complete training annually through the U.S. Center for SafeSport to educate them on how to prevent, recognize and respond to situations of abuse, neglect and harassment."

Anyone who believes they or someone they know could be a victim of Limas-Villers is asked to call the sheriff's office tip line at 720-874-8477.

