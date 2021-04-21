x
Crime

4-day-old Gypsy colt stolen from Fort Lupton farm

The horse is worth an estimated $12,000, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office.

FORT LUPTON, Colo. — A four-day-old Gypsy colt worth about $12,000 was stolen from a farm just outside of Fort Lupton, according to the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO).

The colt, which was born just four days ago, went missing sometime between 10:45 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to WCSO.

The colt was taken from a property in the 13600 block of Weld County Road 18 1/2, which is just north of Fort Lupton.

The colt is valued at an estimated $12,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Chris Cantin at 970-400-4182 or the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015.

The first Gypsy Vanner Horses came to North America in 1996, according to the Gypsy Vanner Horse Society.

Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at info@nococrimestoppers.com or 1-800-222-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. 

Calls to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers are not recorded and the phone does not have caller ID, according to the NoCoCrimestoppers website. A coordinator completes a tips information form, makes initial inquiries and passes the information along to investigators. 

A two-way dialogue system online also allows tipsters to come back and provide additional information and ask questions.  

A community board of directors meets regularly to evaluate arrests and determine reward amounts. 

> More information about Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers can be found here. 

> Additional NoCo Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here. 

