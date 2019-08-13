NEW ORLEANS — Comedian Andy Dick says he was assaulted outside a New Orleans nightclub after performing in the French Quarter.

Dick tells The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate he was unconscious for 15 minutes after someone knocked him to the ground with a punch early Saturday.

The comedian and musician is known for his role on the 1990s NBC-TV show "NewsRadio." He was performing at One Eyed Jacks in the 600 block of Toulouse Street before the alleged assault.

A singer performing with Dick told the newspaper that the comedian was "sucker-punched" by an unidentified man as the pair were getting into an Uber after their show.

Dick says he was taken by ambulance to a hospital, adding he was observed there for what he described as a "possible brain bleed."

Robert Couvillion, who promoted the show, says the performer didn't have any reason to expect to be attacked. He says he was "flabbergasted" by what happened.

“Andy was on his best behavior,” Couvillion told the newspaper. “Some of his shows are a little wilder. Every show is different. This show was mostly storytelling. He didn’t disrespect anyone.”

The New Orleans Police Department confirmed that detectives were investigating the attack and were working to find the man who ran away after allegedly punching Dick. Louisiana State Police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information about the attack should call the NOPD at 504-658-6080. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.