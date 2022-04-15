Police looking for armed suspects in attempted murder, armed robbery case

Commerce City Police say both suspects fired guns inside a business after being confronted by an employee.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) is looking for two suspects wanted on attempted murder and armed robbery charges, according to police.

On Thursday, a man walked into a business in the 5800 block of Quebec Parkway, according to CCPD. The man attempted to steal items from the business, police said.

When the man was confronted by an employee, the man reportedly showed a handgun and fired multiple shots, according to police. A second suspect, a woman, was also armed with a handgun and fired a shot, police said. Nobody was hit by either suspects' shots, according to police.

The man and the woman then left the scene in separate stolen Ford F-350 trucks, according to CCPD.

Detectives with CCPD have identified the suspects as 26-year-old Christopher Diaz Jr. and 26-year-old Lupe Gonzales, police said in a release.

Police suspect both of being involved in several other recent violent crimes.

One of the stolen Ford F-350s has been recovered and police are looking for the second truck which is black in color, according to police.

Gonzalez and Diaz Jr. are considered to be armed and dangerous, police say. Anyone who might see these suspects or the stolen truck is advised to not approach.

Please contact the Commerce City Police Department Detective Rich Rodriguez at (303) 286-4871 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-STOP (7867), if you have any information on this crime, suspects, or vehicle.

