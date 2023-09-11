Man claiming his car was 'rigged to explode' is taken safely into custody

East 49th Avenue between Pontiac and Olive streets reopened after crews searched for a possible explosive device, according to police.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department said it temporarily closed down East 49th Avenue between Pontiac and Olive streets Monday morning as officers dealt with a man who told them his vehicle had a bomb.

Police were trying to contact the man, who refused to exit a vehicle and told officers the vehicle was "rigged to explode," according to police.

Officers were able to take the man safely into custody, police said. the man had a felony warrant and was refusing to return to the halfway house where he lived, according to police.

At 11:40 a.m., police said a Denver Police Department bomb sniffing dog did not find any kind of bomb.

The surrounding businesses were evacuated, and drivers were advised to avoid the area while crews investigated.

