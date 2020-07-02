COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A two-year-old boy was taken by his mother, who Commerce City Police(CCPD) said had her parental rights removed.

Police were notified on Thursday that Valerie Watson, 29, took Danny Fish Jr. from his home.

Danny is 2 1/2 years old and about three feet tall. He weighs 40 pounds and has dark hair and eyes.

His mother was last seen in the area of Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard in Denver around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Watson is known to frequent hotels along the East Colfax corridor, according to CCPD.

If you have information relating to the location of Danny Fish Jr. call 911 or CCPD at 303-288-1535.

