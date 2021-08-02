Man accused of killing burglary suspect arrested, Commerce City Police say

William Paul Schuette, 20, is being held on suspicion of murder after he told officers he opened fire on the burglary suspects, police said.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a burglary suspect was shot and killed Monday morning, the Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) said.

According to CCPD, officers responded to the area of 10700 Belle Creek Blvd. for reports of a burglary and shots fired at the Haraf Foods Market.

Officers discovered a vehicle that had crashed into several other vehicles nearby, and CCPD said a Hispanic male burglary suspect was found dead inside from gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that multiple men were involved in burglarizing the market, and a resident of a nearby apartment told officers he shot at the suspects with a gun.

CCPD said the man, identified as 20-year-old William Paul Schuette, is being held on suspicion of murder.

Two additional burglary suspects ran from the area, and CCPD said officers found and detained one of them, a juvenile male.

CCPD said there does not appear to be any additional victims or threats to the community at this time.

Belle Creek Charter School has switched to a fully remote scheduled for the day due to the incident, police said.

