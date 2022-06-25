Commerce City police looking for suspects in burglaries across metro Denver

Police are looking for 32-year-old Esequiel "Zeke" Gomez and 29-year-old Demi Christian Maestas.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Commerce City Police Department (CCPD) has identified two people wanted for a series of commercial burglaries in the Denver metro area.

Gomez, Maestas and several other yet-to-be-identified suspects allegedly used stolen vehicles to ram into businesses during the early morning hours, when the stores are closed, and police said they will often take an additional vehicle from the business.

CCPD said the suspects have been seen with firearms during the burglaries.

The crimes have happened throughout the Denver metro area including in Commerce City, Denver, Thornton, Aurora and as far away as Sterling.

CCPD reports police have tried to stop them several times in the past, but the suspects have escaped in a stolen vehicle. They located Gomez at a home in the 6600 block of East 69th Avenue Tuesday, but he managed to get away.

WATCH: Burglary suspect flees from SWAT officers in Commerce City.

Detectives recovered the following stolen items when they served a search warrant at the home:

Two stolen trucks

One stolen camper

Two stolen assault-style rifles

Property from at least six different burglary scenes from four jurisdictions (Commerce City, Aurora, Thornton and Adams County)

CCPD estimates the total value of the recovered stolen property at more than half a million dollars, not including the value of the stolen vehicles. Police also recovered 60 suspected fentanyl pills and about two ounces of suspected meth.

After fleeing from the SWAT officers Tuesday, Gomez is suspected of committing another burglary in Greenwood Village.

Those with information about Gomez, Maestas, or other suspects is asked to call the CCPD tip line at 303-289-3626. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.