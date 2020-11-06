Man sentenced in Commerce City double homicide

Thomas Holleman was sentenced to life plus 48 years without parole for a homicide in Commerce City.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The man who pleaded guilty to a 2019 Commerce City double homicide was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 48 years on Wednesday.

Holleman committed a “gruesome, selfish, outrageous and, most of all, brutal double homicide," Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Mason said. "Thomas Holleman murdered Raphael Sassi and Mary Broad in cold blood – at a time when both had just achieved long-sought happiness in their own lives."

Holleman in March pleaded guilty to first-degree murder for the death of 42-year-old Raphael Sassi, and to second-degree murder in the shooting death of 59-year-old Mary Broad, according to the Adams County District Attorney's Office.

On April 5, 2019, Commerce City Police officers were called out to the 10800 block of Belle Creek Boulevard in Henderson at around 10:40 p.m. in response to a 911 call from Holleman, according to the DA.

Holleman told officers that he just killed his landlord and one of his roommates, the DA said.

Officers found Broad and Sassi dead on the floor of the residence. Both were shot multiple times in the chest and head, according to the DA.

Holleman told police he would be waiting for them on the front porch and was arrested, according to the release.

“There are no words to describe what you did,” District Judge Priscilla Loew told Holleman during the sentencing. “This was an unprovoked, undeserved, unjustified cold killing of two people who did nothing to lose their lives.”