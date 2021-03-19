2 owners face charges following Commerce City dog attack that injured 4

The four victims have been released from the hospital, and the three dogs involved in the attack are at the local animal shelter.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The two people who own the three dogs involved in a March 10 attack that injured four people now face charges, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

Police said Victor Tarango, 25, owns two of the mixed breed dogs involved and Rhonda Tarango, 54, owns the third. The younger of the two was issued a summons for animal attacks, running at large and vaccination and testing.

Rhonda Tarango was charged with animal attacks and running at large.

The incident happened near Kearney Street and East 65th Avenue. All four victims were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

What spurred the attacks is still being investigated, police said. The three animals involved were impounded and are still at the local animal shelter.

> The video above is from a March 10 report on the attack.

Ben Garcia said one of the victims is his brother, Victor Garcia, and that Victor Garcia had just gotten out of his truck when the dogs attacked.

"He said they just jumped on his back; he didn’t even know what happened until he was on the ground," Ben Garcia said.

Commerce City council revised the city's dangerous dog ordinance in January.