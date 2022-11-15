Fatal hit-and-run crash reported in Commerce City

The man's body was found in the street around 3:30 a.m., and investigators determined he had been struck by a vehicle.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man who was found dead in a Commerce City roadway early Tuesday morning was struck and killed by a driver who didn't stop, according to the police department.

Around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers with Commerce City Police responded to the area of East 58th Avenue and Holly Street on a report of debris in the roadway.

Officers found a man's body in the roadway. The preliminary investigation suggested the victim was struck by an unknown vehicle while crossing Holly Street near the intersection with East 58th Avenue.

The Commerce City Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team responded to investigate. Contributing factors to the incident were still being determined.

Anyone with information on this crime or who was a witness can call the Commerce City Police Department’s tip line at 303-289-3626.

This is the seventh fatal traffic crash investigation in Commerce City in 2022, which has resulted in 10 deaths.

